More legislation changes afoot to bolster rodenticide stewardship

Farmers will need an up-to-date certification to purchase and use any professional rodenticides from 1 January 2026.

The government has introduced new legislation changes as part of efforts to bolster UK rodenticide stewardship.

From 2026, anyone purchasing or using professional use rodenticides must provide proof of certification at the point of sale.

This can be certification from a CRRU UK-approved training course completed within the past five years.

It can also be certification from a CRRU UK-approved training course completed five or more years ago, along with proof of current membership in a CRRU UK-approved CPD scheme.

Ross Goodman, technical director at Lodi UK, said the legislation had been introduced to encourage more accountable rodent control within the farming industry.

“Responsible and sustainable baiting is really important to ensure the longevity of these products on-farm,” he said.

"For those who don’t currently hold certification, Lodi UK is facilitating CRRU-approved training (RSPH Level 2 Award in the Safe Use of Rodenticides).

"This certification will be valid for five years and will allow farmers and growers to continue buying and using professional baits on-farm.

“The training has been designed with the agricultural industry in mind which is why there are two options to choose from – in-person and online,” he explained.

Meanwhile, it is now illegal to use second generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) containing bromadiolone and difenacoum in open areas and hedgerows.

The new law, which came into force from 1 January 2025, aims to reduce the number of wild and non-target species affected by SGARs residues.

Studies have shown that 80% of barn owls have been found with the residues in their systems.