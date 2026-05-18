More than 1,000 trained to support mental health in Scottish farming

More than 1,000 people across Scotland’s farming and crofting communities have now been trained to spot the warning signs of mental health crisis and suicide, marking a major milestone for agricultural charity RSABI.

The achievement, announced during Mental Health Awareness Week, comes amid growing concern over the pressures facing rural communities, including isolation, financial uncertainty and the demands of farming life.

RSABI said the expanding network of Mental Health First Aiders is helping to strengthen support in agricultural areas across the country, with trained individuals now based from Shetland and Orkney to the Borders and south-west Scotland.

The training scheme is delivered in partnership with former Royal Marines at IED Training Solutions and funded with support from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

Designed for those working closely with farmers and crofters, the certified course aims to encourage more open conversations around mental health while helping participants recognise when someone may be struggling and understand how best to respond.

Those taking part include agricultural consultants, advisers, auctioneers, agronomists and quality assurance assessors — people who are regularly on farms and often well placed to notice changes in behaviour or wellbeing.

The idea behind the initiative is to equip the people farmers already see and trust with the confidence to start difficult conversations and direct individuals towards further support if needed.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said mental health remained “an area of significant concern in agricultural communities”, but added that attitudes towards discussing wellbeing were beginning to change.

“We know that having the knowledge and confidence to be more open in talking about mental health and suicide will help to save lives,” she said.

Ms McLaren said the charity had now built a network of trained first aiders “playing a vital role to help keep people safe”.

She also praised former Royal Marines Ian Clark, Hugh Jones and Ross Wilson from IED Training Solutions for delivering what she described as “transformational and pioneering training” throughout Scotland’s agricultural communities.

As part of the sessions, the trainers share their own personal experiences of mental health challenges, helping to break down stigma and encourage more open discussion around suicide prevention and wellbeing.

Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 80% rating the training as “outstanding”, while many described the sessions as “invaluable and vital”.

The mental health first aid training forms part of RSABI’s wider efforts to improve wellbeing and prevent suicide within Scottish agriculture.

Alongside continuing to roll out the scheme nationwide, the charity has introduced a dedicated full-time Suicide Prevention Lead and is also working with the University of Glasgow on a major research project aimed at improving understanding of suicide within farming and crofting communities.

With more than 1,000 trained first aiders now embedded across rural Scotland, RSABI hopes conversations around mental health in farming are becoming easier to start — and harder to ignore.