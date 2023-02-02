More than 100,000 people sign petition calling for sky lantern ban

More than 100,000 people have signed an NFU petition calling on the government to ban sky lanterns amid rising concerns about livestock health and fire risks.

The threat of fires posed by sky lanterns landing in fields of crops or grassland has been brought into sharp focus, especially amid climate extremes.

The petition urges the government to follow the lead of hundreds of local councils and introduce a nationwide ban in England and Wales.

Launched in May 2022, it is supported by organisations such as the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), RSPCA and Keep Britain Tidy.

Reaching 100,000 signatures is recognised by the UK parliament as a significant milestone.

The NFU has been campaigning for years to introduce a ban and so far, has succeeded in encouraging 185 councils out of 333 across England and Wales to voluntarily ban sky lanterns.

The union has heard from farmers about the devastating impact sky lanterns can have, such as their ability to cause distressing injuries to livestock.

The products can cause injury and death to horses and livestock by ingestion, entanglement and entrapment.

Sky lanterns, which increase in popularity on Bonfire Night and around New Year, also bring an added risk of fire damage to farms and the wider countryside.

They are constructed from paper with a wire or wooden frame and contain a lighted candle.

When they land, they have been known to set fire to sheds, causing serious damage and loss to the farm business.

NFU vice president, David Exwood said sky lanterns continued to be a 'real danger' to the people living and working in the countryside.

"They can cause serious injury to livestock if they are eaten, particularly with so many calves and lambs in the fields in the spring and summer months.

“As the weather gets drier, the potential for damage to crops and buildings is also increased," he warned.

“By launching this petition and galvanising the support of the British public, we can show the UK government... that there is widespread support for a total ban of sky lanterns in England and Wales."

Mr Exwood added: "I urge farmers and growers to add their name and help ground sky lanterns for good."

According to guidance from the NFCC, sky lanterns should be not used under any circumstances, at any time.

NFCC wildfire lead, Paul Hedley said: “We have seen devastating fires caused by these lanterns, as well as posing a risk to wildlife and property.

"Fires caused by a sky lantern are likely to be complex and large-scale incidents, putting huge pressure on fire services.

"The current conditions across the country means there is a higher risk of wildfires than usual in many parts of the country; just one sky lantern fire could cause untold damage, while posing a threat to lives.”