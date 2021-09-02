More than 100 people now qualified as cattle TB testers

More than 100 people from across the agricultural community have now qualified or are in training to become an Approved Tuberculin Tester (ATT) of cattle.

Creation of the role by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) allows para-professional staff to support vets in carrying out TB testing in England.

There are now 68 fully qualified ATTs in England with another 21 conditionally authorised. In addition, another 14 people are undergoing the ATT training programme.

ATTs may be employed and paid a salary as part of a veterinary practice team, according to UK Farmcare, a company that helps to manage government TB testing.

“Since we started publicising the ATT opportunity on behalf of the veterinary community back in the spring, we have seen a surge of interest in the role,” said Kate Bowen from UK Farmcare.

“We’re delighted that this new career opportunity is being recognised by so many excellent candidates from across the agricultural sector.

"[We] are glad to see so many more qualified ATTs joining our colleagues in veterinary practice to help deliver TB testing.”

Additional candidates keen to explore the ATT job opportunity can either contact their local veterinary practice or register their interest on the UK Farmcare website.

Anyone interested must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid UK driving licence and passport, possess a clean criminal record and then be approved by APHA.

There are also certain minimum educational requirements, such as at least three graded GCSEs or equivalent in English, Maths and a science or food production subject.

Applicants also need to be able to demonstrate at least six months cattle handling experience.