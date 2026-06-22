More than 350 Merseyside pupils get hands-on farming lesson

More than 350 Merseyside schoolchildren swapped the classroom for the farmyard to learn how British food is produced, from wheat and wool to pigs, eggs and dairy.

The pupils attended the NSA Northern Region Farm Gate to Dinner Plate schools event, hosted by farmer and OllyBlogs creator Olly Harrison on his farm near Widnes.

The event, organised by the Northern Region of the National Sheep Association, gave children a hands-on introduction to farming, food production and countryside stewardship.

Organisers said many young people have little direct contact with farms, making practical food and farming education increasingly important.

Throughout the day, pupils followed the journey of food from field to fork, meeting farmers and industry experts from across different sectors.

The aim was to help children connect the food on their plates with the farmers, animals, crops and countryside behind it.

Pupils learned how wheat becomes flour before making their own bread, explored modern farm machinery and took part in sessions on sheep, pigs, eggs, red meat and dairy.

Sheep farming featured strongly, with sheepdog demonstrations, shearing displays and activities explaining the properties of wool.

Children also learned about pig production and tried the tricky task of moving pigs using pig boards.

Experts from levy board AHDB explained the role of red meat and dairy products as part of a balanced diet.

Other activities included egg hatching demonstrations and environmental workshops, where pupils planted seeds and learned about the conservation work farmers carry out to support wildlife and the countryside.

Organisers said pupils asked detailed questions throughout the day and threw themselves into the practical activities.

NSA Northern Region Manager Chris Adamson said the event had been a major success.

“The Farm Gate to Dinner Plate event was a fantastic success and it was wonderful to see so many young people engaging with agriculture in such a positive way,” he said.

“Many children have little direct connection with farming, so providing opportunities like this to learn about food production, animal welfare, environmental stewardship and the people behind it is incredibly important.

“The enthusiasm shown by the children throughout the day was remarkable. They asked thoughtful questions, got involved in every activity and left with a much better understanding of the farming industry and where their food comes from.”

The event was supported by host farmer Olly Harrison, known for his OllyBlogs YouTube channel and advocacy for British farming.

Mr Harrison said it had been encouraging to welcome so many children onto the farm.

“It was great to welcome so many children onto the farm and give them the chance to see first-hand what farming is all about,” he said.

“Events like this help build a connection between young people and the food they eat every day.

“The interest and enthusiasm from the children was brilliant to see and hopefully we've inspired some future farmers along the way.”

The event comes as similar efforts are taking place elsewhere to encourage young people to engage with farming and food production.

In Suffolk, more than 500 students recently explored careers in agriculture at the annual Food and Farming Student Day at Hollow Trees Farm, near Semer, Ipswich.

A total of 523 students from 13 schools across the county attended the event, alongside home-educated students.

Now in its 14th year, the day was hosted by Hollow Trees Farm in association with the Suffolk Agricultural Association and funded by the Chadacre Agricultural Trust.

Organisers said the event aimed to challenge outdated perceptions of agriculture and inspire the next generation of talent for the farming and food sectors.

NSA Northern Region thanked the exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors and educators who helped deliver the Merseyside event.

Organisers said the success of the day showed the value of giving children first-hand experience of farming, food production and countryside stewardship.