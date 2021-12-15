More than 93% of Welsh farms receive 2021 BPS payments

Over 93% of farming businesses in Wales have received their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2021 full or balance payments, the Welsh government has confirmed.

This means £227 million has been paid into bank accounts of more than 15,000 farmers throughout the country.

The figure includes the £159 million already paid as BPS Advance payments on 15 October.

Usually, BPS payments commence from 1 December annually. However, rule changes made by Welsh government following Brexit has simplified the requirements for 2021 and beyond.

This allowed advance payments to be made prior to December to eligible BPS 2021 claimants, without the need to submit an application, as opposed to the opt-in BPS Support Scheme administered in previous years.

Speaking on Wednesday (15 December), Wales' rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths said full and balance BPS 2021 payments had been made as agreed with industry representatives.

The Minister said she expected all but the most complex cases to be completed by 30 June 2022.

“I am pleased we have made an impressive number of BPS payments at the start of the payment window, which is in excess of those made last year," she said.

"This has been done while we all continue to operate in challenging circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic."

She added: “I want to thank everyone, including those in the sector who have worked with us to deliver a more streamlined BPS which has helped ensure farms have received their payments in a timely manner.

“My officials are now working hard to process the remaining BPS 2021 claims as soon as possible."

In England, the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) confirmed that farmers had received over £1.7bn worth of BPS money in the first few days of the payment window opening.