Morrisons launches new trial to support growers by covering all costs

Retailer Morrisons has launched a new trial to support farmers by underwriting all of their costs associated with growing crops.

The new initiative aims to help farmers and growers mitigate costs, such as field rent and fertiliser costs, as well as weather pressures.

The trial is currently covering three potato farms and one carrot farm.

If successful, Morrisons said it would roll out this scheme to more farms later next year.

The supermarket chain is British farming’s biggest direct customer, working directly with over 2,7000 farmers and growers.

Gareth Cosford, senior buying manager for root vegetables, said: “As British farming’s biggest direct customer we understand the impact that higher costs are continuing to have on farmers.

"Therefore our trial scheme allows us to take all the risk associated with growing the crop away from our farmers and continue to grow the best quality British produce that our customers know and love.”

Andrew Nash, director at Naish Farms Ltd who is taking part in the trial, said greater weather challenges were impacting his crops.

He added: "By being part of this new trial, they’re underwriting our growing costs to cushion us from the associated risks and provide supply security."