Morrisons to lower poultry stocking density as part of welfare pledge

Morrisons has announced it will lower its poultry stocking density to 30kg/m2, which is 20% more space than the industry standard.

By November 2024, all of the retailer's own-brand fresh chicken will be grown to this standard as part of an enhancement of its animal welfare standards.

Morrisons has been reducing its chicken stocking density steadily over a number of years. Currently, it sits at 34.2kg/m2.

The supermarket said the change would "make it easier for customers to make the positive choice to support higher standards of welfare whilst remaining competitive on price".

Morrisons remains the only retailer in Europe to ask farmers for their chickens to be born into the barn in which they are raised, as to avoid handling and transport.

From May 2023, more than 90% of its poultry suppliers will be doing this, the company also confirmed today (22 January).

Sophie Throup, sustainability director at the retailer said: “We care deeply about how our animals are grown and we are always looking at ways with our suppliers to improve standards.

"That is why by the end of the year we will have lowered our stocking density giving chickens more space as they grow.

"The changes we intend to make across all of our own-brand fresh chicken will allow customers to make more positive choices when it comes to the products they purchase.”