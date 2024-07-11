Motorcyclist dies following crash with tractor in Moray

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor in Moray, Scotland, with police appealing to the public for more information.

The collision happened on the B9136 Glenlivet to Tomintoul Road at around 4:40pm on Tuesday (9 July).

It involved a blue New Holland Tractor and a green BMW F650 motorcycle. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, but the rider of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene.

The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison of Elgin Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our enquires are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or either vehicle prior and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone who can help the investigation are being asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2366 of 9 July 2024.

It comes after an elderly man was killed following a traffic collision involving a tractor on a rural road in Dorset.

Dorset Police confirmed the incident happened on 22 June, involving a Suzuki Celerio and a blue New Holland tractor.

NFU Mutual recently urged the public to take extra care over the coming months as agricultural traffic increases due to the start of this year's harvest.