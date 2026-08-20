Movement restrictions imposed after BSE case in Dumfries and Galloway

Movement restrictions have been imposed on cattle linked to an isolated case of classical BSE in Dumfries and Galloway as officials investigate the source of the disease.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is investigating the origin of the case, which was detected through Scotland’s routine BSE surveillance programme.

The affected cow did not enter the food chain and Food Standards Scotland has confirmed there is no risk to human health.

Its offspring and cohort have been traced and isolated and will be destroyed in line with legal requirements.

The Scottish Government said the restrictions are precautionary and form part of the standard response to a confirmed case of classical BSE.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: "Following confirmation of a case of classical BSE in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Government and other agencies acted swiftly and decisively to protect the agriculture sector."

He added: "The fact we identified this isolated case so quickly is clear proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working effectively."

Fairlie also thanked the animal’s owner for their response, saying swift action helped authorities identify and isolate the case quickly.

All cattle over four years of age that die on farms in Scotland are routinely tested for BSE as part of the country’s surveillance system.

BSE is not directly transmitted from animal to animal, but cohorts and offspring linked to a confirmed case are traced and isolated as a precaution.

Consumer safeguards are also in place, including the removal of specified risk material from carcasses destined for human consumption.

NFU Scotland said the case demonstrated the value of the surveillance and control measures already in place.

President Andrew Connon said: "While disappointing, and clearly a huge concern for the farmer involved, the identification of an isolated BSE case demonstrates that the stringent surveillance and control measures we have in place are working effectively."

He said the union stood ready to support the affected farmer while veterinary authorities continue their investigation.

Connon added: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with the farmer affected. They will be doing everything they can to assist the veterinary authorities with their investigation, and NFU Scotland stands ready to support them in any way we can."

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) also called for the investigation into the source of the disease to be completed thoroughly.

Eleanor Kay, Senior Policy Adviser for Agriculture and Climate Change at SLE, said: "It is important that the investigation into the source of the disease is completed thoroughly and that the industry is kept informed of any significant developments.

"The affected farming business should also receive all necessary support while the investigation and associated measures continue."

The case follows a separate bluetongue incident in the region in recent weeks, adding to animal health pressures facing livestock farmers in Dumfries and Galloway.

Kay said: "Following the separate case of bluetongue in recent weeks, it is more devastating news for farming in the region. Both cases underline the importance of effective surveillance and prompt action."

Local MSP and Scottish Conservative Shadow Rural Affairs spokesman Finlay Carson also welcomed the rapid response.

Carson, a former dairy and beef farmer, said the case appeared to be isolated and had been identified through established surveillance measures.

The owners of the affected animals are continuing to work with authorities while APHA investigates the source of the disease.