Movements restricted as bluetongue hits Dumfries and Galloway

Livestock movements around Dumfries and Galloway have been restricted after two lambs near Lockerbie tested positive for bluetongue.

The Scottish Government has introduced a Temporary Control Zone, meaning cattle, sheep and other susceptible ruminants can now only be moved into or out of the area under licence.

Officials are also increasing surveillance and testing while investigations continue into the source and extent of the disease.

The action comes as the number of bluetongue serotype 3 cases recorded across the UK during the 2026-27 season reaches 517.

Of those, 496 cases have been confirmed in England, 15 in Wales and six in Scotland. Northern Ireland has recorded no cases.

Further movement restrictions will come into force from Saturday, 22 August.

Cattle, sheep, goats and other ruminants travelling from Scotland into the Bluetongue Restricted Zone covering the rest of the UK will have to return to Scotland on the same day.

The rule replaces the current arrangement allowing animals to remain away for up to four days and is intended to reduce the risk of the virus spreading into Scotland.

From 10 September, livestock susceptible to bluetongue being moved from a restricted zone elsewhere in the UK into Scotland will also have to be vaccinated.

Animals returning to Scotland under the same-day rule will be exempt from that requirement.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said the Lockerbie detection and growing number of cases elsewhere in the UK meant stronger measures were necessary.

He said: "The recent detection of bluetongue near Lockerbie, combined with the rapid rise in cases across the rest of the UK, means we must act now to strengthen our protections and minimise risk."

Mr Fairlie said the restrictions would give officials more time to investigate the outbreak while allowing vaccination levels to increase among susceptible livestock.

He acknowledged the measures would put additional pressure on farmers and businesses in the affected area, saying the Government would seek to keep restrictions proportionate.

The Scottish Government said it continues to work with livestock industry organisations including National Farmers Union Scotland, the National Sheep Association, National Beef Association, the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers Scotland and the Livestock Auctioneers Association.

Mr Fairlie also urged farmers to speak to their vets about vaccination and secure supplies.

He said: "Vaccination remains our best long-term defence, and I would strongly encourage all farmers to discuss this with their vets and place vaccine orders now to ensure access to supplies."

The Scottish Government said it is working with other UK nations, manufacturers and distributors to improve access to vaccines, with further doses being brought in from continental Europe and additional supplies in production.

Bluetongue is a viral disease affecting ruminant livestock and is spread mainly by Culicoides midges.

It does not affect humans and poses no risk to food safety.

Signs of the disease can include nasal discharge, redness and swelling of the lips, nose and muzzle, lameness or reluctance to stand, reduced milk production and diarrhoea in cattle.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and suspected cases in Scotland should be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

There have been no confirmed cases of bluetongue serotype 8 in the UK during the 2026-27 season.