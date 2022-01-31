MP raises threat to ploughing matches due to red diesel changes

An MP has raised the threat to the future of ploughing matches and charity tractor-runs as rule changes on red diesel usage looms.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson asked the Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg for a debate on scrapping the rules instead of farmers being expected to flush their fuel tanks and change diesel type.

On the floor of the House of Commons, Mr Thomson explained that ploughing matches and tractor runs were important parts of rural life in the north-east of Scotland.

The SNP MP added that they bought the community together and allowed for the transfer of skills in the agricultural community.

A rule change is expected to be introduced by the Treasury from 1 April that will forbid the use of red diesel in vehicles for such purposes.

The move is part of wider measures to ensure the UK reaches its net zero ambitions by 2050.

But organisers of ploughing matches and charity tractor runs have raised fears for the continued existence of these events due to the move.

"Could we have a debate in government time to discuss the deleterious impact of that rule change?" Mr Thomson said in the House of Commons on 27 January.

"Farmers, rather than flushing their tanks, may simply not take part, to the detriment of all."

He added: "Can we have that debate to discuss how we might perhaps flush this unnecessary rule change instead of asking farmers to do the same with their tanks?"

Mr Rees-Mogg responded saying he had “a great deal of sympathy”, and revealed that a late cousin of his was a ploughing match competitor in Somerset.

Commenting after the exchange, Mr Thomson said: “Extracting sympathy from the Leader of the House is rarely an easy task but it seems to have helped that Jacob Rees-Mogg had a family member keen on ploughing matches so knew something of the subject.

“I trust that when he makes the promised approach to the Treasury that he too will be lobbying for a change of direction on this ill-thought out policy.

"The very real threat to charity fundraising and also the skills-development aspect of competitive ploughing matches is something we do not want to see jeopardised.”