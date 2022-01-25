Red diesel ban puts ploughing matches and tractor runs at risk

The Chancellor has been urged to row back on a threat from HMRC which puts at risk the continued existence of ploughing matches and charity tractor runs.

In his 2020 Budget speech, Rishi Sunak said the government would abolish the red diesel exemption for most sectors as it 'funds pollution'.

However, the Chancellor announced that it would be retained for the agricultural industry,

The move is part of wider measures to ensure the UK reaches its net zero ambitions by 2050.

But organisers of ploughing matches and charity tractor runs have raised fears for the continued existence of these events due to the move.

From April 2022, tractors used at matches and runs must run on white diesel instead of red diesel as the government does not regard them as 'agricultural use'.

Those involved in ploughing matches and charity runs for decades now fear for the continued existence of these events.

In 2008, the government tried to ban the use of red diesel in tractors which were being used to help with setting up agricultural shows but relented under pressure.

SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson said the government's move threatened the existence of ploughing matches and the charity road runs by tractor enthusiasts .

“I don’t see how there can be any serious argument on the part of HMRC that ploughing matches are not agricultural work given the skills that they help develop.

"I have written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer asking him to intervene and ensure that a sensible approach is taken by HMRC so that these popular events can continue.

“It seems clear that this is yet another attack on rural Scotland from the UK Government who either don’t know or don’t care about the knock-on consequences of this ill-thought out policy.”