MP urges red diesel exemption for charity tractor runs

An MP has said he will make the case for charity tractor runs to be able to continue to use red diesel after he successfully persuaded HMRC to exempt ploughing matches from the new rules.

The controversial legislation change, set to be introduced by the Treasury from 1 April, will forbid the use of red diesel in vehicles for such purposes.

In his 2020 Budget speech, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government would abolish the red diesel exemption for most sectors as it 'funds pollution'.

However, he announced that it would be retained solely for agriculture, a strict definition which excluded ploughing matches or charity tractor runs.

The announcement was part of wider measures to ensure the UK reaches its net zero ambitions by 2050.

But organisers of ploughing matches and tractor runs raised fears for the continued existence of their events due to the move.

MP Richard Thomson had written to Mr Sunak, pointing out that ploughing matches were clearly an agricultural activity, and that the current exemption which allows the use of red diesel should continue.

The Treasury responded in a letter to the Gordon MP accepting his arguments and stating that Excise Duty Notice 75 would be amended accordingly.

Now he has taken up the case of tractor runs, which raise huge sums for charities each year and allow vintage enthusiasts to keep their machines in good running order.

“While I welcomed the reversal of the Treasury’s position, which would have threatened ploughing matches and snow clearing by tractors on public roads, the case for the good work done by charity tractor runs raising money should not be overlooked.

“The amount of money the Treasury would make from pushing ahead with this change is surely minimal and the work involved in flushing fuel tanks to ensure red diesel is not used puts these events in jeopardy.

“I have therefore written to the Treasury asking for this to be reconsidered and ensure that a sensible approach is taken by HMRC so that these popular events can continue.”