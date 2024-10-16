MPs and NFU call for more action to deter expensive GPS thefts

A handful of MPs and the NFU have penned an open letter to the government urging it to take more action to reduce GPS device theft from farm vehicles.

Agricultural equipment manufacturers have also been asked to add forensic marking on GPS devices to deter theft and aid with tracking stolen goods.

Signed by five MPs, the NFU and Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), the letter calls for 'fit for purpose' legislation by revising the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act to include modern immobilisation and forensic marking on the equipment.

The effects of serious organised crime on farming and the wider repercussions on the agricultural industry has far reaching implications.

The latest figures from NFU Mutual showed that in 2023, insurance claims for GPS theft rose by 137% to an estimated £4.2m.

According to the police, organised crime gangs frequently visit several farms in one night, often returning to the same farm to steal replaced devices.

The theft of GPS devices can cause financial hardship for farmers, not only due to the cost of the unit, but also the knock-on financial implications that being without the device can cause.

Delays in being able to carry out essential work with crops or having to revert to older methods of carrying out the work also effects farmers’ ability to maximise small windows of favourable weather.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dan Price, said the government must update the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Bill to help combat the crime.

"Rural communities can often feel that their voices aren’t heard but I want to make it clear to rural communities, that I see you and I hear you.

"I am galvanising their support to strengthen the national efforts the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) is spearheading in bringing about changes to the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Bill."

NFU Cheshire county president Stuart Yarwood added that farmers were feeling the devastating impact of GPS thefts on their livelihoods.

"The theft of essential equipment not only disrupts the work we do, but also poses significant financial challenges," he said.

“We welcome this event as a vital opportunity to work with the newly elected PCC, police and key stakeholders to combat organised crime in our rural community.

"It’s crucial that measures such as the Equipment Theft Bill are extended to provide greater protection for farmers, so we can better safeguard our farm businesses and enable farmers to continue our vital role in food production."