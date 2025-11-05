MPs: Government failing to prepare for next animal disease emergency

Britain’s ability to cope with a serious animal disease outbreak is dangerously under strain, MPs have warned, as a new report finds that government resources, staffing and infrastructure are failing to match the growing threat.

A new report from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns that the UK’s defences against animal disease outbreaks are being eroded by staff shortages, outdated facilities and gaps in surveillance.

The Committee found that government is “not adequately prepared” for the most severe animal disease emergencies, with over a quarter of local public services lacking confidence in their ability to respond.

In its inquiry into the UK’s resilience to diseases such as bird flu and bluetongue, the PAC said ongoing outbreaks have forced a near-constant crisis response, diverting resources from long-term preparedness and prevention.

Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) were praised for their tireless management of the continuing five-year bird flu outbreak and the current spread of bluetongue.

However, the report warns that the government’s “semi-permanent response mode” has made it harder to prepare for new threats. Since Brexit, the UK has also lost access to the EU’s animal disease intelligence system, weakening early detection for emerging risks.

The inquiry found that the APHA is struggling to recruit and retain staff, with a 15% veterinary vacancy rate reported in September 2025. Long hours, pay pressures and the emotional toll of animal culling have made retention increasingly difficult.

The Committee is calling for a veterinary workforce strategy to be developed within a year. Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP warned that lessons from the past must not be forgotten.

“The bill for the major foot and mouth disease outbreak in 2001 ran into multiple billions,” he said. “Serious animal disease outbreaks pose a severe threat to wildlife, the farming sector, and, in the case of zoonotic diseases, to human health.”

He added that while Defra has worked hard to respond to current outbreaks, the “necessity for a semi-permanent response” has come at the expense of planning for future threats.

The National Biosecurity Centre at Weybridge, a key laboratory in the UK’s animal disease response, remains in poor condition despite its central role.

Its £2.8 billion redevelopment is not expected to be completed for another decade. The PAC is urging government to create a 10-year plan to manage risks during the transition, warning that a major failure could seriously compromise future emergency responses.

Weaknesses at the border are also leaving the UK vulnerable to illegal meat imports. Funding for the Dover Port Health Authority allows it to carry out proactive checks only 20% of the time.

Although illegal meat seizures have increased fifty-fivefold between 2023 and 2025, the Committee says it is unclear whether this reflects rising imports or improved enforcement.

The PAC highlighted the lack of a strategy to tackle animal vaccine shortages, recommending that Defra develop one within a year. It also expressed concern about the end of the badger cull, which it understands helped reduce bovine TB, warning that progress could be lost with a new cattle vaccine still years away.

Sir Geoffrey said government must “swiftly address the underlying factors driving the vet vacancy rate” and ensure the country has “eyes and ears on the ground to detect oncoming threats quickly.”

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) welcomed the report but warned that inadequate preparedness could have devastating consequences for Britain’s heritage livestock.

Chief executive Christopher Price said: “The risk of a poor response is particularly concerning for our rare native breeds. Many have small populations or are geographically concentrated, meaning a severe outbreak could be catastrophic for breeds that have grazed our countryside for centuries and continue to play a vital role in sustainable farming today.”

He urged government to work more closely with farming and conservation organisations to improve disease resilience, data collection and community biosecurity.

The PAC concludes that while Defra has managed current outbreaks under immense pressure, long-term resilience has been undermined by lack of investment, staffing shortages and outdated infrastructure.

Sir Geoffrey said animal disease preparedness must now be treated as a national priority: “Government has been strongly focused on the immediate-term threats – it must now develop the bandwidth to look to the long-term as well.”

The Committee’s findings add to growing calls for a comprehensive animal health strategy — ensuring that farmers, vets and biosecurity experts are properly equipped to respond swiftly to future outbreaks and protect the UK’s farming sector for the decades ahead.