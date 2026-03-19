MPs launch major probe into battle for England's land

MPs have launched a major inquiry into how England’s land is used, as pressure intensifies to balance farming, housing, energy and nature — with farmers likely to be among the hardest hit.

The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee confirmed it will carry out a long-term investigation following the government’s publication of its Land Use Framework on 18 March.

The framework aims to guide how land is divided between competing national priorities, and the inquiry will examine how it works in practice.

At the heart of the issue is a growing policy tension. The government is seeking to deliver new energy infrastructure and 1.5 million homes, while also restoring habitats and supporting agriculture.

Agriculture accounts for around 70% of England’s land, placing farmers at the centre of decisions over how land is prioritised.

Against this backdrop, MPs will explore how land can be used more effectively, including habitat restoration, protected landscapes such as National Parks, and the role of urban green spaces.

Land use within the agricultural sector is expected to be a central focus, alongside how public access and rights of way fit into wider land management decisions.

The decisions taken could have long-term implications for how land is prioritised between food production, development and environmental targets.

The committee may also examine how the government plans to meet its international commitment to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.

The inquiry was launched during a visit to Cannock Chase, where MPs saw first-hand the competing demands on land in a real-world setting, from development and infrastructure to conservation and public access.

EFRA Committee chair Alistair Carmichael said the scale of the challenge is significant.

“The government has set ambitious targets to conserve ecosystems, build hundreds of thousands more homes and new renewable energy sources, and to expand the National Grid,” he said.

He warned that farmers are likely to feel the greatest impact from these competing priorities.

“Given that around 70% of England’s land is agricultural, it is farmers and growers – already under pressure – that are most likely to be impacted,” Mr Carmichael said.

He added that difficult trade-offs would be unavoidable.

“Squaring all of the above will be a tricky balancing act that requires detailed, thought-through policy.”

He said decisions on land use are likely to prove contentious.

“In many cases there could be winners and losers, and we know these subjects can be potent at stirring up emotions.”

Looking ahead, the committee will scrutinise how government policy is coordinated across departments.

“At its early stages and through its implementation, this Committee will scrutinise the government’s strategic planning for land use and nature conservation,” he said.

With competing pressures intensifying, the inquiry is likely to play a key role in shaping how England balances food production, development and environmental priorities in the years ahead.