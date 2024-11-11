MPs on EFRA committee seek farmers' views on priorities for 2025

MPs who sit on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee are asking farmers for their views on what issues should be prioritised for 2025.

The online survey also asks rural stakeholders to share any long term or emerging issues that they think they should scrutinise over the next five years.

The committee says it wants to make sure it's hearing from people and organisations that are affected by Defra's responsibilities.

The select committee, which consists of eleven cross-party MPs, scrutinises the administration, spending and policy of Defra.

Alastair Carmichael, a Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney, is the current chair after being elected earlier this year.

He said: “I will ensure that the committee gives a voice to rural, coastal and island communities, and fully considers the interests of our farmers, food producers, processors and exporters, while holding corporate interests such as water companies to account.”

MPs are also asking farmers how they could better gather and represent their concerns and the views, in the span of the committee’s work.

This feedback will shape the committee’s future programme of work and inform its strategic approach to scrutiny.

The survey can be accessed online and will be open for submissions until 12pm on Monday 25 November.

Aside from Mr Carmichael, other MPs who sit on EFRA include: Sarah Bool MP (Conservative); Helena Dollimore MP (Labour); Jayne Kirkham MP (Labour); Josh Newbury MP (Labour); Andrew Pakes MP (Labour); Jenny Riddell-Carpenter MP (Labour); Tim Roca MP (Labour); Henry Tufnell MP (Labour).