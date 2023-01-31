Muller announces milk price fall of 3ppl for March

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price fall of 3ppl from March.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 44 pence per litre from 1 March 2023.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the news came amid falling commodity prices.

“We are seeing a continued significant reduction in commodity prices driven by reduced demand, coupled with supply ahead of forecast," he said.

“Following a period of unprecedented milk price increases, we will continue to review all factors which influence farm gate milk price, ensure we support our supplying farmers and protect the security of supply.”

It follows recent analysis by AHDB which said that milk prices are set to change direction this year following record-breaking price increases in 2022.

Changes to milk prices for the start of 2023 have been downwards, with just one exception, and are the first reductions in almost two years.

Assuming the typical lag of three-four months, prices are projected to see further cuts into the spring, the levy board said.