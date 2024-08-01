Muller increases milk price to over 40p per litre

Dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1.25p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 September 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 40.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the market was 'looking stable'.

"We understand the pressures that hard working dairy farmers are facing into," he added.

"We were in a position to increase our farm gate milk price in June and July, and we are pleased to increase it again by another 1.25ppl for September.

“As always, we will continue to monitor supply and demand.”

First Milk has also announced that its milk price will increase for September, amounting to a rise of 1p per litre.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42p per litre, including the member premium.