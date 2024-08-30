Muller increases October milk price by 1p per litre

Dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 October 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 41.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the market was 'looking stable'.

“We’re pleased to see stability in the market, and following an increase to our farm gate milk price in September of 1.25ppl, we are in a position to increase it again by a further 1ppl for October.

“We recognise the ongoing pressures on our supplying farmers and as always, we will continue to monitor supply and demand.”

Meanwhile, UK processor First Milk recently announced that its milk price will increase by 1p per litre for September.

And Arla's price for its farmer suppliers will also increase for both conventional and organic milk, by 1p per litre.