Muller lifts September milk price by 0.5p per litre

Müller has confirmed that dairy farmers supplying milk through its Advantage programme will receive a farm gate price of 42.75p per litre from September 2025.

The 0.5ppl increase applies to farmers who meet the criteria of the Advantage scheme, which is designed to enhance supply chain collaboration, improve herd health, and support sustainability.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to increase our farm gate milk price for September, ensuring our supplying farmers continue to receive a stable and competitive price."

He added: “As always, we will continue to monitor supply and demand.”

The announcement comes amid continued financial pressure on UK dairy producers, who are facing rising input costs and market uncertainty.

Industry groups have consistently emphasised the need for stable and transparent milk pricing to enable farmers to invest in long-term sustainability and the resilience of their businesses.

Meanwhile, UK-based dairy processor First Milk recently announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for August.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 44.85p per litre, including the member premium.