Natural England’s possible abolition has raised concerns over conservation and environmental oversight

Natural England could be abolished under a government shake-up of public bodies, raising questions over the future of environmental regulation, conservation advice and support for farmers.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh has refused to rule out scrapping the environmental watchdog as ministers consider whether government agencies should be dissolved, devolved or brought directly under departmental control.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday (23 November), she confirmed that arm's-length bodies were being examined as part of efforts to improve accountability and streamline decision-making.

"That's why we're absolutely committed to devolving responsibilities where they can be devolved," she said.

The review follows concerns within government that the growing number of public bodies has weakened ministerial accountability and complicated decisions affecting economic growth.

The debate comes after a National Audit Office report prompted calls for an overhaul of environmental regulation in January, highlighting weaknesses in the existing system.

Natural England has faced criticism over its role in planning decisions, particularly where environmental requirements are perceived to delay housebuilding and major infrastructure projects.

Concerns have also reached parliament, with MPs examining tensions between Natural England and upland farmers over livestock numbers, environmental agreements and land management consents.

However, its potential abolition could also have significant implications for farmers and landowners who rely on the organisation for environmental advice and regulatory approvals.

Natural England plays an important role in Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier agreements, advising farmers on habitat management, conservation requirements and environmentally sensitive land.

It also oversees consent for certain activities on Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), meaning any restructuring could affect how farmers obtain permission for land management work.

Farmers participating in environmental schemes may therefore face questions about the continuity of specialist advice, the administration of existing agreements and how conservation requirements would be managed.

However, abolishing Natural England would not automatically remove existing environmental legislation or statutory protections, with responsibilities potentially transferred elsewhere.

The prospect of scrapping the watchdog has drawn strong criticism from conservation organisations, which warn that further restructuring could weaken wildlife protections.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, accused successive governments of repeatedly portraying environmental regulation as an obstacle to economic growth.

"It is Groundhog Day for nature protections," he said.

"For over 16 years, politicians have been claiming that the regulations and regulators who protect English wildlife are some sort of obstacle on a path to prosperity. They are not."

Bennett argued that repeated reviews had weakened environmental safeguards while failing to deliver the promised economic benefits.

He described the latest proposals as another attempt to reduce environmental oversight, claiming it would represent the seventh review of its kind in 16 years.

The Wildlife Trusts questioned whether further deregulation would deliver meaningful improvements for the economy or the natural environment.

Bennett also accused ministers of moving away from their commitments to nature recovery, warning that the potential restructuring risked further weakening environmental protections.

The latest discussions follow similar proposals announced by the Conservatives in October, when the party pledged to abolish Natural England and the Environment Agency under a future Conservative government.

Under those plans, both organisations' responsibilities would be transferred directly into Defra, with the Conservatives arguing that the move would reduce bureaucracy and strengthen ministerial accountability.

The Labour government's review has not yet established whether Natural England would be abolished, restructured or have some of its responsibilities transferred.

The uncertainty comes after changes to Natural England's planning responsibilities took effect on 1 October.

The reforms shifted the organisation towards prioritising developments presenting significant environmental risks or opportunities, allowing more routine applications to rely on established guidance.

Natural England said the approach would enable specialists to concentrate on complex planning cases while supporting faster decisions and nature recovery.

It also confirmed that existing statutory protections for habitats, species and designated sites would remain in place.

The potential for further restructuring has nevertheless raised concerns among conservation groups about the direction of government environmental policy.

Bennett warned: "As the dreary cycle of Westminster attacks on Natural England begins anew, it seems the public must brace for a new attack on nature."

No decision has been announced on Natural England's future, and ministers have yet to explain how its statutory responsibilities would be managed if the organisation were abolished.

For farmers and landowners, questions remain over access to environmental advice, protected site consents and the administration of existing conservation agreements.