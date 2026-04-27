Natural flystrike methods cut chemical use in farmer-led trial

Natural methods could help reshape how UK farmers tackle flystrike, with a farmer-led trial showing some flocks can be protected with little or no chemical use.

With blowflies emerging earlier and remaining active for longer, pressure is growing on sheep farmers to find more effective and sustainable ways to manage the disease, which affects the majority of UK flocks each year.

In a one-year Innovative Farmers field lab, five sheep farmers tested a three-stage approach — starting with preventative management, moving to natural treatments as risk increased, and using chemicals only as a last resort.

Results showed some groups of sheep completed the season without any treatment beyond early preventative measures, while most others relied on herbal sprays as conditions worsened. Only two groups of lambs, already in poorer health, required conventional chemical treatment.

“Natural approaches to flystrike can form the first lines of defence for sheep in the UK,” said trial co-ordinator Lynnie Hutchison.

She added that a “sliding scale approach” could reduce reliance on chemicals while still protecting animal health.

Flystrike remains one of the most widespread challenges in sheep farming, affecting around 80% of flocks annually and costing the industry an estimated £2m a year. Changing weather patterns are making the issue harder to manage, with traditional calendar-based treatments becoming less reliable.

At the same time, concerns are growing over the environmental impact of chemical treatments. Many are highly toxic to aquatic life, while residues in dung can harm insects such as dung beetles that naturally help control fly populations.

There are also practical and commercial pressures, including the need for protective equipment, restrictions on handling treated animals, and reduced value for treated fleece, with some processors refusing it altogether.

The trial aimed to address these challenges by reducing chemical use without compromising animal welfare.

Farmers began with a homeopathic preparation added to drinking water to support resilience, alongside improved management. As risk levels rose, they introduced natural spray-on products, comparing commercial alternatives with their usual treatments.

When cases of flystrike occurred, natural remedies such as tea tree oil were used to remove maggots and prevent re-infestation, without contributing to resistance.

The products tested required no personal protective equipment, had no meat withdrawal periods and posed minimal environmental risk. All five farmers involved said they would use the approach again.

“At a time when the British Veterinary Association is urging a more holistic approach to parasite control, this field lab shows farmers are already ahead of the curve,” said Innovative Farmers programme manager Laura Gude.

While the results are based on a small group and further work is needed, the findings suggest natural methods could play a larger role in integrated flystrike management.

Building on the trial, Innovative Farmers has launched a new learning network focused on integrated pest management, aimed at sharing knowledge and supporting further on-farm research.

The network will also test a decision-making tool developed through the project, designed to help farmers prevent flystrike through improved management — pointing towards a more sustainable approach to tackling one of the sector’s most persistent challenges.