Nearly 4,000 pupils set to benefit from 'Loan a Lamb' scheme

Nearly 4,000 schoolchildren in Surrey and Sussex are set to benefit from a farming industry initiative which shines a spotlight on food production.

The Loan a Lamb scheme will reach thousands of pupils this year, with organisers saying it will 'significantly impact' students' understanding of agriculture.

The scheme - held in partnership with LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) - involves school staff and children caring for a ewe and lamb for a week.

The schools were loaned a hutch and supplied with tools and information needed to care for the animals, made possible through the cooperation of five local sheep farmers.

Five primary schools have participated so far, with six other schools, including a specialist school for children with autism, set to participate after Easter.

The South of England Agricultural Society, which has helped spearhead the scheme, said it was crucial to get children involved in agriculture at a young age.

Alan Smith from the society’s education committee said: "It provides a unique opportunity for students to learn about the importance of farming in producing our food and other products we use in day-to-day life.

"We are proud of this initiative and to be making a positive impact within our local communities.”

A teacher briefing was held with representatives from all participating schools to provide further training, including details on sheep care, biosecurity and health and safety.

Joanne Hatton, from LEAF, also attended to answer questions and provide support, together with the farmers supplying the sheep.

Yvonne Swinson, a teacher at Milton Mount Primary, one of the schools that participated, said the initiative was 'a wonderful opportunity' for pupils.

"Many of our children live in flats and don’t have gardens, and lots of them don’t have pets, so they’ve never had the responsibility of getting up, coming out and feeding an animal.

"We also built the project into almost every aspect of what we were doing in class, from learning about the life cycle of sheep, poetry writing and problem-solving to the chance to wear a woollen jumper, hat or scarf for our ‘wear wool Friday’ event.

"This is something we would love to be involved in again, and we are grateful to Loan a Lamb and to our farmer Anne."

It comes after the NFU announced that more than 10% of primary schools in England and Wales are set to get involved in its Science Farm Live project this year.

The virtual lessons bring farmers into classrooms nationwide, showcasing how interconnected farming is with key science subjects.