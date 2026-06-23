Nearly 7,000 farmers to receive first FETF 2026 agreements

Thousands of farmers are being urged to check their inboxes and act quickly as the first FETF 2026 grant funding agreements are issued.

The Rural Payments Agency has started sending out the first agreements for the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, according to information published on Defra’s Farming blog.

Almost 7,000 successful applicants across the fund’s productivity, slurry management and animal health and welfare themes will receive agreements in the first group.

The agreements mark a key point for successful applicants, who must now accept the offer or withdraw through the Farming Investment Fund service before the deadline.

Those who receive an agreement by email are being advised to read it carefully and check the terms and conditions, including the claim deadline.

The FETF provides grants to support investment in equipment and technology that can improve efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen profitability.

The scheme supports farmers, growers, foresters and contractors across three themes: productivity, slurry management, and animal health and welfare.

Further grant funding agreements are due to be issued over the coming weeks, giving successful applicants time to secure the equipment they need.

The RPA said successful applicants should consider placing orders with suppliers as early as possible.

It said the high number of successful applications across the fund meant suppliers would appreciate early notice, which could help avoid delays.

Delivery times for specialist equipment can vary depending on demand and wider supply chain pressures, so farmers are being advised to factor this into their planning.

Guidance on how to claim the grant is available on GOV.UK.

Applicants who are unsuccessful will be contacted by the RPA and given the reasons why their application was not approved.

Of the first group of successful applicants receiving agreements, around 3,600 applied under the animal health and welfare theme.

This includes funding for items such as mobile livestock handling systems, automatic calf feeders, cattle weighing equipment and livestock housing improvements.

Around 2,200 successful applicants in the first group applied under the productivity theme, covering equipment and technology such as GPS guidance systems, direct drills and robotic mechanical weeders.

A further 900 applicants receiving agreements in the first group applied under the slurry management theme.

This includes support for slurry separator systems, dribble bars and slurry flow meters, helping farmers make better use of nutrients and improve slurry management.

Defra’s Farming blog said previous rounds of the FETF had supported practical improvements on farms.

Examples include improved poultry drinker systems to support bird health, and direct drills with fertiliser placement to improve soil and nutrient management.