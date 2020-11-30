Neonatal lamb disease 'has biggest impact' on farmers, poll says

Reproductive failure and neonatal lamb disease have the biggest impact on sheep farmers' productivity, according to a poll by the new Ruminant Health & Welfare group.

The industry-wide survey identified the most common health and welfare issues affecting the sheep sector.

The UK body, which succeeds the Sheep Health and Welfare Group (SHAWG), said the responses would help to identify priority areas.

It found that thin ewe syndrome and conditions in late pregnancy had the greatest impact on animal welfare, meaning farmers had to prioritise improving different aspects of their flock.

Nigel Miller, chair of the new RH&W group, said : “We’ve got to be more self-critical about what we do, and look at areas in which we can make gains.”

By collating farm data, the wider industry could make informed decisions on priority diseases, while individual producers could take steps to address specific issues on their farm, he said.

“We all capture data almost without effort: Scanning results, lambs sold, replacement rates and so on. These numbers can build a profile of production and we need to take the time to use them.

"Step by step we can jack up performance, and individual benchmarking makes a lot of sense.”

However, Mr Miller said it was important to share that data with the farm vet or adviser, and work together to draw up a proactive flock health plan.

“Good advisers can be real game-changers for the industry, and sharing key performance indicators (KPIs) is the foundation of proactive health planning.

"Without them, it’s difficult to focus advice. For many people health planning has been a tick-box process for farm assurance, but it can deliver so much more.”

Mr Miller suggested looking at syndromes affecting different stages of the production cycle, rather than individual diseases, as it was then possible to put in place a package of measures which would have a greater payback.

However, measuring the impact of welfare was more difficult, he said, and it would be good to develop common indicators to score flocks across the country.

“It would be really helpful to have a consensus across the industry: What are the welfare strengths and challenges in our sectors?”

Phil Stocker, chief executive at the National Sheep Association (NSA), said it was also important to get the consumer’s perspective on animal health and welfare – something on which AHDB is currently working.

“We have to view our industry through the public’s eyes as well – it’s an area we can’t afford to ignore.”

Having healthy, high welfare stock yields numerous benefits, both for individual producers and the wider industry, explained Mr Stocker.

These include higher productivity, improved environmental footprint, greater pride and more positive public perception – as well helping with policy support and trade development.

“We are the third largest exporter of sheep meat in the world. We are very good at sheep farming, we have the infrastructure, and we can get the balance right between being a successful industry alongside delivering a whole range of public goods."