Nestlé's new plan to help UK wheat growers adopt regen practices

Nestlé Cereals has launched a new initiative to help its UK wheat growers support the adoption of sustainable and regenerative practices.

The Nestlé Wheat Plan aims to help drive sustainable wheat sourcing in the UK while boosting the environment where the crop is grown.

A number of farmers are already taking part, with the breakfast cereal manufacturer saying it has aspirations to grow this number in the coming years.

As part of the plan, farmers are supported in making their practices more sustainable, such as undertaking regenerative methods to reduce pesticide use and cut emissions.

The firm says regenerative farming methods also help improve organic soil matter and biodiversity.

Farmers taking part undertake practices such as cover cropping, which protects water quality and ensures the soil isn’t left bare and vulnerable to erosion.

Wheat growers are also planting hedgerows to create new habitats for biodiversity, which also captures carbon from the atmosphere.

The Nestlé Wheat Plan supports the manufacturer's wider commitment to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Robin Sundaram, of Nestlé UK & Ireland said: “We know that production of crops depends on the state of the natural environment, which can be uncertain due to changing weather conditions.

"We also know that this will only get worse due to climate change. By supporting our wheat farmers to transition to more regenerative farming practices they will become more resilient in the long term."

Northamptonshire farmer Ian Matts, who is taking part, added: “We’ve been using regenerative farming methods for six years and have begun to see the positive effects it has made on the farm. We are pleased to be part of the Nestlé Wheat Plan.”

To support the launch, Nestlé Cereals has included the Nestlé Wheat Plan on its Shredded Wheat packaging across all major retailers.