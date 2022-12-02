Netflix criticised for Xmas film showing sheep worrying scene

Sheep farmers have called out TV giant Netflix following the release of a Christmas film which includes a scene 'promoting sheep worrying by dogs'.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it was "angered" by the film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm after "inadvertently ignoring the seriousness of the issue".

In a scene, fun farmer character ‘Beano’ is seen testing out his dog 'Rudolph' as a ‘sheepdog’, but the Great Dane runs amongst the flock and chases several ewes, causing distress to the animals.

The NSA, which has fought livestock worrying for years, said it interpreted the scene as a "concerning case of sheep worrying by dogs".

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Of course this is a light hearted film that many families will enjoy watching over the festive period.

"However, we must call out the fact that the serious problem many farmers face, of dogs chasing and attacking sheep, has been ignored.

"All too often farmers affected by an attack on their flock hear the words from dog owners, ‘He was only playing’."

Mr Stocker said the scene from the film did nothing to help with the message that NSA and other farming organisations had been trying to deliver for years.

"What might appear to be play to a dog owner is very much one sided and prey animals such as sheep are distressed by this often with extremely severe consequence," he added.

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm shows complete disregard for this. If children are to be entertained by dogs chasing sheep on popular films, what hope have UK sheep farmers in reducing incidents of sheep worrying on their farms?”

According to NFU Mutual claims figures, the cost of dog attacks on sheep cost farmers £1.2m in 2019.

But statistics often show that periods of national holidays such as Christmas and Easter often see an increase in sheep worrying attacks.

The cost to livestock owners is often high, both financially and emotionally, with sheep sector groups saying such attacks are easily avoidable by dog owners acting responsibly around livestock.

Mr Stocker added: “NSA urges those walking with dogs to be responsible pet owners by keeping their animals on leads and under control whenever they are near sheep.

"It is a serious animal welfare issue that puts both sheep and much loved pets at risk. It must never be seen as the harmless fun portrayed by this film.”