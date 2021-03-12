New £2.7 tree planting fund available for local authorities

A new fund worth £2.7 million will be made available to local authorities so they can work with farmers and landowners in order to increase tree planting.

The government expects that up to 50 grants worth £50,000 to £300,000 will be available for local authorities across the country.

Local authorities are then 'strongly encouraged' to work with other organisations and private landowners to deliver tree planting,

The Local Authority Treescapes fund is aimed at establishing more trees in riverbanks, hedgerows, parklands, footpaths, and in copses and shelterbelts.

The government said trees in these settings were particularly valuable as they provided the greatest levels of benefit, such as carbon absorption, flood protection and support for biodiversity.

Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “This is an opportunity for communities to work with their local authorities to identify land, design projects and apply for funds.

"Trees and land restoration are central to our plans for nature recovery and to get to net zero emissions, and we know how much value people place on trees and green spaces.”

The fund is part of the government’s Nature for Climate Fund and will contribute to achieving its tree planting targets.

Grants are available for local authorities, working together with community groups, landowners, farmers, volunteers and NGOs.

The government says successful applicants will be informed by the end of July.