New £8.8m fund opens to support tree production in England

A new £8.8m fund has opened to encourage tree seed and sapling suppliers - as well as farmers looking to diversity into the sector - to support domestic tree production.

The new funding aims to help tree nurseries and suppliers invest in projects which improve, expand or automate their operations.

This will support efforts to build nursery capacity and grow long-term tree seed and sapling supply, Defra and the Forestry Commission said.

Successful projects will be awarded up to £175,000 in grant funding to cover up to 50 percent of costs.

Example projects suitable for funding could include investments in machinery such as transplanting systems and grading machines.

It could also include improved polytunnel infrastructure and irrigation systems, or in biosecurity through improved water treatment and refrigeration equipment.

The grant is open to tree seed and sapling suppliers of all sizes, as well as farmers and new entrants looking to diversify into the sector.

Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “With demand for trees set to grow dramatically over the coming years as we pursue our ambitious tree planting targets, fostering a robust forestry industry is critical.

“Supporting the sector with this new funding will safeguard sapling supply chains, create new green jobs and help to realise our long-term vision for our trees and woodlands.”

The Tree Production Capital Grant is now open for applications until 30 June, with funds to be distributed between 2022-23 and 2024-25.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be UK-based and will need to demonstrate how the grant will be used to increase English tree seed or sapling supply.

Projects must have a minimum total cost of £20,000 to be eligible.