New action plan aims to boost livestock welfare in Wales

Enhancing Wales's animal welfare standards in a way which safeguards trade and builds a more sustainable farming sector is key going forward, the Welsh government has said.

This is the message from Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths as the final implementation plan published under the current framework is launched today, which covers 2022-24.

The Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework sets out a 10 year plan - between 2014-2024 - for lasting improvements for the health and welfare of livestock.

The framework also seeks to improve the protection of public health, the economy and environment. A new framework will be introduced in 2024.

The 2022-24 plan is published in the face of the combined challenges posed by the pandemic, leaving the EU as well as the climate crisis. It also comes amid a significant rise in bird flu cases across the UK.

The Welsh government says it has an ambition to ensure that the highest animal welfare standards is captured under the 'One Health, One Welfare and Biosecurity' concept.

This acknowledges human health and animal health and welfare are interdependent, and rely on the health and welfare of the environment within which they co-exist.

This approach is focused on achieving better outcomes through more effective collaboration and communication across multiple sectors.

The Welsh government says the plan addresses key aspects of animal health and welfare, and emphasises biosecurity which is everyone’s responsibility.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “The landscape has changed dramatically since leaving the EU and the coronavirus pandemic has certainly tested our resilience.

“Reviving and relaunching our Implementation Plan now provides an opportunity to put animal health and welfare at the forefront in addressing the issues and challenges we face in a sustainable, collaborative and coherent way.

“We want every animal in Wales to have a good quality life, giving us an opportunity to build on all we have achieved since animal health and welfare powers were devolved to Wales."

This Implementation Plan complements the five-year Animal Welfare Plan for Wales which was published in November.