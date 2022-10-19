New adjuvant approved by Chemicals Regulation Division

A new adjuvant for use with residual herbicides has been approved by the Chemicals Regulation Division (CRD), increasing the options for growers looking to tackle grassweeds.

Backrow Max – manufactured by UK adjuvant supplier Interagro – has been approved by the chemical regulator, adding a new product to growers' toolbox this autumn.

According to Interagro, trials undertaken over the past decade show an average benefit of 9% blackgrass control with a wide range of different residuals.

Weed control with Backrow Max is at least as effective as Backrow – confirmed in four years of trials, the Hertfordshire-based company explained.

Stuart Sutherland, technical manager said: “It makes herbicide applications more targeted, enhancing herbicide coverage and deposition across the soil which is essential to maximise contact with germinating weeds.

“Backrow Max also has a cleaner label, with no hazard statements on the label, so it is better for the environment too.”

As well as this, Mr Sutherland said one of the biggest advantages of Backrow Max was its ability to stay in place in wet soils.

“Independent research has shown that it provides even stronger herbicide retention in the top 5cm of the soil following heavy rainfall," he explained.

“Crucially for growers, it ensures herbicide concentration in the weed zone is sufficiently lethal and it keeps it there for longer, helping to control subsequent flushes of weeds.”