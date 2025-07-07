New AHDB genetics site gives dairy farmers data-driven edge

Dairy producers now have sharper tools at their fingertips following a major upgrade to AHDB’s Dairy Genetics website.

The platform delivers a more user-friendly experience, streamlined navigation, and a host of new tools designed to support data-driven decision making.

The website forms part of the levy organisation's commitment to help dairy farmers boost productivity and innovation through smarter use of genetics.

Among the most significant improvements is the integration of advanced filtering and trait selection features, allowing farmers and breeding professionals to search for bulls or females with far greater precision.

The redesigned site also offers full mobile compatibility, making it easier for users to access vital information on the go.

All content is now housed within a dedicated, standalone website focused solely on genetics, simplifying the user journey and ensuring faster access to key resources.

In addition, existing tools and reference materials have been reviewed and updated, and new guidance has been introduced to help farmers get the most from genetic data.

Levy payers will benefit from enhanced control over their data, including the ability to manage or revoke third-party access as needed.

Dr Daniel Pitt, AHDB’s animal genetics manager, said: “Breeding choices are some of the most impactful decisions affecting farm profitability and genetics is key in ensuring you reach your breeding goals.

"We encourage all livestock farmers to log in to the new website to explore their data. If you don’t yet have an account, please register to take full advantage of the new features and improvements.

"If you experience any difficulties accessing the site, please don’t hesitate to get in touch via dairy.breeding.evaluations@ahdb.org.uk.”