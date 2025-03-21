New AI tool to quickly summarise disease information for farmers

Scientists are developing a new tool which will use artificial intelligence to give farmers quick tailored advice on how to protect their livestock from disease.

The webtool will speedily summarise official documentation on animal biosecurity and deliver detail most relevant to an individual farmer’s needs at the time.

The AI tool is being developed as part of a project by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Moredun Institute.

Researchers will soon demonstrate how it can be used to search for and summarise guidance for reducing risk of different livestock diseases on farm.

Industry input is crucial to ensure the tool is useful and effective, they say, with farmers invited to participate in the project and provide feedback.

SRUC’s project lead, Dr Kate Lamont, said artificial intelligent tools could make life easier for the farming industry.

She said the new one being developed could be used for farmers to gather information they needed about how to reduce risk of diseases on their farm in a quick, accessible way.

"It would be great to hear from farmers who would like to know more about it," Dr Lamon said.

To help farmers get the most out of the new technology, SRUC and Moredun will host a webinar on 26 March.

Those interested in attending it can register their interest online.