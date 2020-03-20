New ale launched in Suffolk to celebrate local farmers

A new ale has been launched in Suffolk to celebrate the local farming industry and the role the NFU has played in the county.

Produced by brewery St Peter's, 'Farmer's Flagon' has been launched to mark one hundred years of the union in Suffolk.

“The NFU got in touch with us as they wanted to do something special to mark their centenary," John Hadingham, MD at St Peter's Brewery said.

"They loved what we do here at the brewery, and the fact that we are in such a rural location, surrounded by fields of barley.







"They felt the brewery was the perfect fit for producing this special ale, especially as flagon malting barley is grown locally.”

Farmer's Flagon is a rich pale ale brewed with cascade and progress hops, flagon pale ale malt, rye crystal malt, Munich malt and crystal malt.

It has a red/auburn colour and a distinctive spiced and peppery aroma of vine fruits, with a pleasant woody flavour.

Mr Handingham said the product launch comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on farmers to deliver 'the goods'.

He added: “It is fantastic to be a part of something that celebrates the NFU's role in the continued success of British farming.”

The title for the new ale was the brainchild of Will Sargent, a farmer from Morningthorpe, Norfolk, winner of an NFU competition to name the beer.

He said the name ‘Farmers Flagon’ came 'quite quickly': "Being a farmer myself, I thought there was a good chance St. Peter’s would use a variety of barley called Flagon, so it fitted in well," Mr Sargent said.

“The word flagon also has another meaning. It’s an old-fashioned drink container and I could just imagine a farmer pouring a pint out of one at the end of a hard day’s harvesting."

He said he hopes people enjoy the beer and carry on supporting farmers and local businesses

The new ale will be available in East of England Co-Op stores across the region, as well as delis, local farm shops and other independent retailers.

It will also take pride of place on tables at a special NFU Suffolk centenary lunch, due to take place at Trinity Park, Ipswich in November.