New award aims to acknowledge 'vital role' of UK growers

A new award has launched that aims to acknowledge the 'vital role' played by the UK’s growers of fresh produce, cut flowers and plants.

The UK Grower Of The Year award has been unveiled today (23 May) by the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC), the UK’s fresh produce trade association.

The FPC says the award will showcase those producers who have demonstrated excellence in adapting to labour, market, and environmental challenges.

Nominees will possess an 'essential blend' of flexibility, collaboration, and innovation to maximise their productivity and profits.

They must also provide clear evidence of excellent staff management and outstanding leadership.

Nigel Jenney, CEO of FPC, says that UK growers of fresh produce, cut flowers and plants are 'among the very best in the world'.

"They stand out for their unrelenting resilience, forward-thinking innovation, exceptional best practices and superior product quality.

"The launch of a UK Grower Of The Year award celebrates and reinforces the importance of our Great British growers.

"Make sure you enter before 2 June 2022 to be recognised as an outstanding leader in your field. Both finalists and the winner will be placed centre stage.”

The winner of the award will be announced at the FPC Fresh Awards 2022, taking place on 8 July at The JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

UK growers can enter into multiple awards categories. There are 16 awards in total, which span Individuals, the Supply Chain, Retail Excellence and Business Excellence.

There are four brand new trophies up for grabs: UK Grower Of The Year; International Grower Of The Year; Team Of The Year; HR Initiative Of The Year.

Growers can nominate themselves or a peer online before the 2 June deadline.