New 'battle bluetongue' campaign urges farmers to vaccinate flocks

Farmers are being urged to consult their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock against bluetongue this spring as part of the new 'battle bluetongue' campaign.

Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) continues to pose a threat to both cattle, sheep, goats and camelids with potential impacts on animal health, productivity, and trade.

The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer and camelids, with case numbers particularly high in northern Europe.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, ulcers or sores in the mouth or nose, and reduced milk yield.

Since August 2024, the total number of bluetongue cases for this season stands at over 200.

As there is no treatment for it, slowing its spread through vaccination and restricted movements remains the best defence, according to Ruminant Health & Welfare and AHDB.

At present, vaccination is only licensed for use for farmers in England, but it will be made available for Welsh farmers from 1 March.

To encourage farmers to vaccinate, the battle bluetongue campaign has been developed by the two organisations, along with key veterinary and industry associations.

Dr Amey Brassington, animal health scientist at AHDB, explains why the campaign is urging farmers to have discussions with their vets to assess their risk to BTV-3.

“By working through the new resource produced for the campaign with their vet - a vaccine decision maker tool - farmers can understand their BTV-3 risk to then defend their stock by vaccinating the right animals,” she says.

“Farmers are encouraged to develop farm specific battle plans with the aim to help increase the level of vaccination for high-risk stock to provide some level of defence against the disease on farms.”

Throughout the campaign, farmers are being encouraged to 'assess your risk', 'protect your business' and 'defend your stock'.

Independent sheep vet specialist, Fiona Lovatt of Flock Health Limited, says vaccination is crucial in reducing disease spread and its impacts on industry and trade.

She adds: “Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to protect the national herd and flock against BTV-3, but it requires action now.

“We encourage farmers to make sure they are aware of how BTV-3 is transmitted, and take caution to protect their herds or flocks by following evidence based on farm midge control tactics.”