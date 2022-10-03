New biomass support app seeks farmers to test it

The EnviroCrops project - a decision support tool for the biomass sector - is seeking farmers and land managers to test and trial it after being awarded £1.5m of funding.

The app is envisaged as a central source of impartial information on biomass crops in an easy to access, free or low-cost, user-friendly format.

It aims to enable farmers to make an informed decision on planting and marketing crops such as willow, miscanthus, poplar, eucalyptus and hemp.

The project is led by the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) with support from two energy in agriculture consultancies: Crops for Energy Ltd and NFU Energy, as well as a software development firm, Calvium.

NFU Energy are asking farmers to register their interest and become part of the project testing team, by emailing roger.stones@nfuenergy.co.uk.

Jon Swain, of NFU Energy said: “The commercial focus of the EnviroCrops app will help put farmers in the driving seat.

"[It will] allow them to access good quality, up to date information to ensure they can make the best decisions for their business.

"By building this system with renowned consultancies and significant experienced grower input the system will be the best developed and relevant in the marketplace and could help turn biomass crops from marginal options into real winners.”

Biomass crops are fast growing, high yielding and grown in dense plantations of up to 20,000 plants per hectare.

There are currently around 10,000-20,000 hectares of perennial biomass crops planted in the UK.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) states that in order to meet net zero targets, the UK will require 700,000 hectares of biomass crops to be planted by 2050.

The Biomass Feedstocks Innovation scheme, which provided the app £1.5m funding, is a £36m programme by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).