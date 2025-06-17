New bird flu case confirmed in Co Durham backyard flock

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in a small backyard flock in County Durham, just weeks after the government lifted the mandatory housing order.

The case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in poultry in Stanhope, Bishop Auckland on 17 June 2025.

It comes just days after a small commercial poultry unit in West Yorkshire confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza.

“All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled,” Defra stated in its official update on the Co Durham case on Tuesday evening (17 June).

In line with standard disease control measures, a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the site.

These zones impose strict movement restrictions and enhanced biosecurity protocols for other poultry keepers in the area.

The fresh cases come as the mandatory housing order for poultry and captive birds across England was lifted last month following the winter period.

However, the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) mandating strict biosecurity remains in place in England, Scotland and Wales.

Meanwhile, a cross-party group of MPs and peers recently urged the government to fast-track gene editing legislation for farmed animals amid rising global bird flu cases.

The group called for the urgent implementation of secondary legislation under the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act 2023, enabling the use of gene editing in livestock.