New bird flu case in Devon as AIPZ rolled out in South West

Authorities in Devon have confirmed a new case of highly-pathogenic bird flu days after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across parts of the South West.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 was confirmed on 2 September in commercial poultry at a farm near South Molton.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been declared around the premises, and all affected poultry will be humanely culled.

Last week, the UK’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer declared a regional AIPZ across the South West to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of disease occurring.

It is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers in the counties of Cornwall, Devon and parts of Somerset to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Recently, the region has seen an increase in the number of highly-pathogenic avian influenza cases in both poultry and in captive birds.

The disease was detected in captive birds at nine premises across the counties since last month, as well as several cases in wild seabirds.

UK’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine said: "Following a number of detections of avian influenza we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Cornwall, Devon and parts of Somerset.

"This means that all bird keepers in the region must take action now to both prevent disease getting in to flocks and it spreading any further.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

"It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

Bird flu was also confirmed on 3 September in Norfolk, in poultry at a premises near Holt. All kept birds on the premises will be humanely culled.