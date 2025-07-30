New bird flu outbreaks confirmed in Somerset and Co Durham

A fresh outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in the UK, with new cases detected in both Somerset and County Durham.

The disease was identified in commercial pheasants at a game shoot site near Dulverton, close to Tiverton and Minehead, Somerset, on Monday (28 July).

In response, Defra has imposed a 3km protection zone and a wider 10km surveillance zone around the affected site to limit further spread. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

A second case of bird flu was also confirmed in captive birds at a premises near Tow Law, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on 25 July.

This outbreak has led to the declaration of a 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone. The birds on site will also be humanely culled as part of containment efforts.

The new incidents add to a prolonged wave of avian influenza outbreaks across the UK, which began in late 2021.

The 2024/25 winter season proved particularly severe, with hundreds of thousands of birds culled following confirmed infections.

Experts are warning that H5N1 is no longer confined to colder months, with a growing number of cases detected year-round.

The persistence of the virus in wild bird populations, particularly migratory species, is thought to be a key factor in its continued spread—often linked to waterways and coastal regions.

Authorities are urging all farmers and bird keepers to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to biosecurity measures.

Updates and zone maps are available via the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Defra websites.