New bovine TB strategy sets 2038 target for England

England has set out a new plan to become officially bovine TB-free by 2038, but farm leaders have warned that delays in delivery could put years of progress at risk.

The new strategy aims to reduce disease in cattle, limit spread between herds and give farmers and vets better tools to detect infection earlier.

It is the first update to England’s bovine TB strategy in 12 years and includes an ambition to deploy a cattle vaccine and DIVA test by 2030.

A licence application for the cattle vaccine has already been submitted to the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

The strategy has been developed with input from more than 100 farmers, vets, scientists, industry and government representatives, as well as members of the public.

It says the prevalence of TB in cattle herds in England has fallen from a peak of 6.4% at the end of March 2018 to 3.5% at the end of December 2025.

Despite this progress, bovine TB remains one of the biggest and most persistent challenges facing English cattle farming, with more than 20,000 cattle from farms in England slaughtered in 2025.

The strategy focuses on reducing cattle-to-cattle spread, using proportionate action where wildlife or other farmed species pose a clear risk, and strengthening local leadership through better data and faster decision-making.

For farmers and vets, this means making better use of TB data, supporting prevention and innovation, and giving local groups a greater role in practical delivery.

The co-design steering group said skin testing must be supported by more sensitive tests and additional private, ancillary testing to help detect hidden infection.

It warned that simply continuing with existing measures would not be enough, saying a faster pace, clearer direction and stronger shared ownership were now needed across government, farmers, vets and industry.

John Cross, farmer and chair of the co-design steering group, said: “Farmers, veterinarians, scientists, sector bodies, and government have worked together on this new recommended strategy and must work together to deliver coordinated action.

“Every person affected by bovine TB has a role to play. The enemy is the pathogen, and we must remain laser focused on that.

“We cannot afford to stand still - the time for action is now.”

Professor James Wood, from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine, said cattle vaccination was an important part of the new approach.

He said: “Cattle vaccination is a really exciting element of the new strategy - it’s a very powerful tool to block TB transmission between cattle, and we are working with farmers to determine how best to use it.”

The British Cattle Veterinary Association welcomed the strategy, saying it placed cattle disease control at its core while recognising the importance of practical delivery, farmer wellbeing and veterinary expertise.

It said: “The strategy rightly places cattle disease control at its core while acknowledging the importance of practical delivery, farmer wellbeing and veterinary expertise.

“BCVA particularly welcomes the pledge to roll-out cattle vaccination by 2030 and the emphasis on collaboration between farmers and private vets and APHA, giving veterinary teams the tools and flexibility needed to support informed, proactive herd health decisions.”

The NFU also welcomed the goal of building on progress already made, but urged Defra to move quickly and provide a clear delivery timetable.

The union said cases of bovine TB in England were at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, but warned that the disease continued to place a heavy emotional and financial burden on farming families.

It said 20,494 cattle were still lost to bovine TB in 2025.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of farmers, vets and government, we’ve made really good progress in England reducing cases of bTB.

“But there’s much more to do. TB continues to devastate farming families and their herds.

“That’s why this strategy is so important and we back its goal of building on the progress achieved so far.

“We now need a clear process and timeline for delivery, and some real urgency which has been lacking in recent years.”

The NFU, which took part in the Strategy Refresh Steering Group, said it had pushed for better access to data, supplementary testing and targeted control of infection in wildlife.

It welcomed the creation of a joint industry and government Strategy Board, local delivery groups, greater data sharing, supplementary testing and faster communication from APHA.

But it warned that ending wildlife control before cattle vaccination, badger vaccination and an effective DIVA test are ready could leave farmers without enough proven tools to manage the disease.

Mr Tompkins said TB policy should be driven by evidence rather than politics.

He said: “Using our voice on the Steering Group, we’ve been very clear that TB policy should be led by science and evidence, not politics.

“No single method can eradicate this disease – we need access to every tool which is scientifically proven to work, including very targeted wildlife control where needed.

“It’s by using all these measures together that we can achieve eradication.”

The union said further clarity was needed on how TB would be controlled in the badger population and called for more evidence on the impact and cost-effectiveness of badger vaccination.

It also said cattle vaccination should not be rolled out without an effective DIVA test, which is needed to distinguish infected cattle from vaccinated animals.

Mr Tompkins said: “We should not be rolling out cattle vaccination without it.”

The NFU said more detail was needed on herd-level risk scores, warning they must not create a two-tier market and should be shared privately.

It also opposed compulsory gamma testing for Officially TB Free Withdrawn herds, arguing that a voluntary and incentivised approach would be more proportionate.

The union raised concerns over potential changes to compensation and risk-linked payments, warning that industry costs were already high and insurance was often unaffordable.

It said the strategy must deliver real outcomes before any such changes are considered.

Mr Tompkins said the strategy was “only the first step”.

He added: “I hope the ambition which underpins it is a sign of renewed energy when it comes to delivering real outcomes at pace, because any gap in our TB eradication arsenal risks undoing all the progress from the past decade.”