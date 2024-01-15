New bTB measures including pre-movement testing to roll out in Wales

New measures, including pre-movement testing, will soon roll out to help eradicate bovine TB in Wales, the Welsh government has confirmed.

From 1 February, pre-movement testing of cattle or other bovine animals located in the Low TB Area (LTBA) of Wales will be reintroduced.

The change is being made in response to an increase in the local spread of TB in the LTBA, some of which is due to legal localised movements of untested cattle.

Clear pre-movement test results will be valid for 60 days from the date of the injection of the skin test, the Welsh government said.

In addition, all cattle which move into herds in the Intermediate TB Areas (ITBAs) of Wales from the High TB Area of Wales, the High Risk Area of England and from Northern Ireland will need a post-movement test (PoMT).

The test must be undertaken no sooner than 60 days and no later than 120 days after their arrival on the holding.

The Welsh government has written to cattle keepers in LTBA and ITBAs in Wales informing them of the upcoming changes.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “We are seeing progress in tackling the disease overall across Wales, with new herd incidents decreasing.

“However, it is also clear that the TB situation varies regionally across the country. The reintroduction of pre-movement testing was also welcomed in consultation responses.

"As such, we are introducing these steps, from 1 February, and taking a targeted approach in certain areas."