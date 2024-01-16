New campaign encourages public not to give up red meat

A new campaign encouraging the public not to give up red meat in the name of healthy living will launch tomorrow.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales' campaign urges the public not to ‘quit’ red meat in the midst of 'new year resolutions, fad diets and health kicks'.

It launches tomorrow (17 January), on a day known as 'quitters’ day' - the day when most people give up on their new year’s resolutions.

Red meat, such as PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef, are naturally packed with nutrients such as iron, zinc and protein, the levy board said.

It added these vitamins and minerals are essential for overall bodily function, making them a 'hugely beneficial' part of a healthy and balanced diet.

The 'Quit the Quitting' campaign will feature dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine and food experts Hollie Woods and Llio Angharad who will highlight the health benefits of red meat.

HCC’s head of strategic marketing, Laura Pickup, explained: "Grass fed red meat like Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef also contains omega-3.

"[This] is vital for brain and heart health, and which needs to be supplied by your diet and the food you eat, as your body cannot make enough of it by itself.’

She added: "Consumers can also rest assured that Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef aren’t just good for human health, they’re also good for the environment too.

"Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are reared in the beautiful Welsh countryside using natural and traditional farming practices, resulting in red meat of the highest environmental and quality standards."

It comes as TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy to the public are currently airing as part of the Let's Eat Balanced campaign by AHDB.

The adverts, which launched on 1 January, are highlighting that beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of protein and vitamin B12 which helps to reduce tiredness.