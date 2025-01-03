New campaign encourages public to buy more British pork

A new pig sector campaign will launch in February with an aim to inspire the public to incorporate more British-produced pork into their meals.

AHDB's campaign ‘British pork… but not as you know it’ will highlight lean cuts like loin steaks and 5% fat pork mince, showcasing their versatility and appeal.

It will include numerous recipes, with an overall aim to position pork as an affordable, nutritious alternative to popular proteins like chicken.

All recipes are designed to cost less than £1.50 per portion, appealing to cost-conscious families without compromising on taste or nutrition.

The levy organisation's campaign will also highlight pork’s convenience, making it an ideal choice for busy households.

Adverts will appear across traditional and on-demand TV channels like ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Netflix, alongside digital platforms such as YouTube, social media and in-store promotions.

AHDB pork sector director, Angela Christison said: “Driving demand starts with understanding what motivates consumers to choose British pork.

"That’s where AHDB’s consumer insight team plays a vital role. They analyse buyer behaviour and preferences, identifying key audiences and how to influence their purchasing decisions.

“Combining this intelligence with creative marketing strategies and strong partnerships with retailers and processors forms a powerful recipe for success.”

She highlighted the success of AHDB’s 2024 Feed Your Family for Less campaign, which independent evaluation showed delivered a 10:1 return on retail sales, which is three times the industry average.

This included 1,331 tonnes of additional pork sold and thousands of new pork buyers, generating an extra £9.6m in retail sales.

Ms Christison added: “By fostering a positive attitude towards pork, AHDB aims to secure its place as a staple protein choice for British households.

"Regular engagement with impactful messaging helps cement pork’s reputation as a tasty, nutritious and versatile option for every budget.

“Supporting sales of every part of the pig is critical year-round, and AHDB maintains an ‘always-on’ approach to promoting British pork, domestically and internationally."

It comes as AHDB Let’s Eat Balanced campaign returns this month to promote the nutritional benefits of meat and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet.

It showcases British beef, lamb, and dairy as natural sources of essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, which helps to reduce fatigue.

Pork is no longer a part of this campaign, following a re-allocation of AHDB’s pork funds announced in November 2022.