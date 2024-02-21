New campaign group No Farmers, No Food warns farming is 'under threat'

A new campaign group called 'No Farmers, No Food' says it will put pressure on the government to ensure British farming remains viable into the future.

The group, which has attracted thousands of followers on social media after it was launched last month, says it is a "collection of farmers who are concerned that the future of farming is currently under threat."

Founded by social media commentator James Melville, who comes from a farming background, the group has now officially set out its ambitions.

Some of its asks include a fairer price for farmers, an end to cheaper, lower-quality imports and an end to restrictive legislation.

Others include to move away with the government's 'obsession' with net zero, which is having a 'devasting impact' on farming.

No Farmers, No Food says it is "not funded by any political organisation, are non-partisan and open to work with people across the whole political spectrum".

It has already attracted the support of well-known personalities in the industry, such as Welsh farmer and social media star Gareth Wyn Jones.

The group's launch comes following a series of protests across England, Scotland and Wales, as farmers grow increasingly concerned with the direction of government policy.

In response to growing discontent, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a package of grant support at the NFU Conference worth nearly £430m to help farmers boost their productivity.

But James Melville, founder of No Farmers, No Food and a farmer's son who hails from Fife, said that "for too long the voices of farmers have been ignored or forgotten."

"This campaign intends to give our farmers an amplified voice," he said, "Our food security depends on them."

Gareth Wyn Jones said it was time to "build a better Britain with a farming food revolution", adding that the "top of the tree has to be saving British agriculture."

Other farmers across the country have added their voice to the campaign, with Lincolnshire farmer Andrew Ward highlighting the industry's growing concern over cheaper imports.

"Farmers are the guardians of the countryside at the same time as producing top quality food," he said.

Here is our press release, mission statement and quotes from various farmers about our campaign objectives. The concerns of farmers and building public support will always be at the core of our objectives. Our food security depends on a strong farming industry.#NoFarmersNoFood pic.twitter.com/OIcmtY8K61 — No Farmers, No Food (@NoFarmsNoFoods) February 19, 2024

"Currently imports are allowed which do not meet our own standards because they are produced with products and methods banned in the UK, this must stop."

The group says a website will soon launch that outlines the specifics of its ambitions and asks.