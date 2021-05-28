New campaign highlights importance of whole grains

A consumer marketing campaign has been launched seeking to raise awareness of the importance of including whole grains in a balanced diet.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board's (AHDB) campaign is based around a striking piece of art made entirely from whole grains.

It seeks to turn a popular cultural belief on its head by highlighting how 'beige' food can be 'beautiful, both inside and out'.

The 'Beige is Beautiful' campaign is seeking to also raise awareness of the importance of including whole grains in a healthy, balanced diet.

AHDB has enlisted renowned food artist, Prudence Staite, who has swapped her usual artistic materials of choice for the medium of whole grains to recreate an iconic piece of art which will be used as a visual reference to illustrate the campaign’s key messages.

The artwork forms the cornerstone of the campaign to help address the lack of understanding among consumers regarding the role of whole grains in a healthy diet.

The campaign will be supported by food and farming influencer Julius Roberts, who will create content on his social channels to highlight the importance of whole grains.

Dr Gill Jenkins, a GP and Food Advisory Board member, will also explain the health attributes of whole grains and urge people to achieve their daily target of 30g of fibre.

The campaign will be supported by food and farming influencers

Forming part of AHDB’s wider ‘We Eat Balanced’ campaign, the aim of ‘Beige is Beautiful’ is to educate consumers on the many benefits of eating whole grains.

Dr Jenkins, said: “Whole grains play an important part in a healthy and balanced diet providing a good source of dietary fibre and other nutrients we need for good health.

"UK government guidelines advise adults should have 30g of dietary fibre a day as this is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

“Currently adults in the UK only eat around 20g fibre a day, so most of us need to increase our intakes," she explained.

"Choosing foods with fibre may also make us feel fuller for longer and having a high fibre diet can help digestion and prevent constipation.”