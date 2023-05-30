New campaign sees Shaun the Sheep encourage 'respect' for farms

A new Defra campaign with animation studio Aardman will see Shaun the Sheep encourage children to "respect" farms and "enjoy" the countryside.

The popular animated character will highlight the Countryside Code and show children how to care for nature, follow signs and avoid feeding livestock.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday (30 May), will also encourage young people to avoid lighting fires in the countryside and to stay on marked footpaths to protect crops.

It follows research from Natural England which revealed that 80% of young people agreed that looking after the environment was important to them.

The vast majority (83%) also said they wanted to do more to look after the countryside.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: “Shaun the Sheep and his endearing friends are the perfect illustration for the next generation of explorers on how to respect, protect and enjoy nature.

“We know that children care deeply about the environment – so it’s really important that we help young people enjoy the invaluable health and wellbeing benefits that nature offers, while giving it the respect it deserves.”

Footfall has rapidly increased on farm paths across the UK following the pandemic, creating new problems for farmers and landowners.

In response to more people wanting to visit the countryside, the Countryside Code was refreshed, with guidance also updated for farmers and land managers.

The code has reminders to respect farmers; to dispose of litter responsibly; avoid feeding livestock; to not light fires; and to stay on marked footpaths to protect crops and wildlife.

Rachael Peacock, senior brand manager at Aardman, said: “It’s great to be working with Natural England on this engaging and informative Countryside Code campaign.

“Living on Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun’s connection to the countryside makes him a baa-rilliant and fun ambassador for nature, and we look forward to encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors respectfully.”

Natural England and Aardman have created assets to help inform children and young people about the messages of the code.