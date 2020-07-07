New campaign to help boost lamb sales

A new campaign is urging British consumers to ‘Make It’ with lamb

Consumers are being encouraged to buy British lamb to help drive sales in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on the foodservice sector.

'Make It Lamb' aims to boost lamb sales across Britain by providing the public with a range of new recipes as well as tips and ideas.

The first phase of the campaign, delivered by GB's three agricultural levy boards, is set to launch this month.

It will include video on demand, radio sponsorship and social advertising, as well as local news partnerships. It is set to reach 75% of all adults in Britain.







The new campaign follows the 'Make it Beef' campaign which focused on promoting steak and roasting cuts after demand plummeted following the pandemic.

Retail demand for premium beef cuts has, however, increased in recent weeks and farmgate prices have stabilised.

Further phases of promotion are planned for later in the year, responding to evolving market and retail conditions as the UK emerges from lockdown and begins to reopen venues for eating out.

Throwing his support behind the campaign is TV presenter and chef John Torode, who will help share lamb’s unique flavour, high quality and versatility with consumers.

A joint statement from the levy boards said: ““It’s difficult to predict how demand will evolve in the second half of the year as we reach the peak production period for lamb in the UK.

"We will respond as needed through engaging campaigns targeted at the most appropriate segments of the market.”

The campaign is being funded from the £3.5 million fund of AHDB red meat levies ring-fenced for collaborative projects which is managed by the three GB meat levy bodies – QMS, AHDB and HCC.